Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 92,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CAT traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.38. 437,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.87 and its 200-day moving average is $210.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.76.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

