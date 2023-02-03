Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 250 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,475,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.63. 295,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,613. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

