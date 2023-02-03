World Mobile Token (WMT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $589,520.99

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $66.68 million and $589,520.99 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,226,429 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

