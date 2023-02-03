World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 5.1 %

WWE stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.62. 352,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,952. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

