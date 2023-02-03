Benchmark Increases World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $95.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WWE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $93.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

