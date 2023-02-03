W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 296,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,554,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective for the company.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $861.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 168.03% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $266.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.20 million. Research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in W&T Offshore by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,870,000 after buying an additional 204,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,992 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 50.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 809,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

