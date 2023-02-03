W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 7.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.74. 1,709,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,489,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. StockNews.com began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price for the company.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.20 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 168.03% and a net margin of 26.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

