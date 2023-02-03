Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Xencor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.89.
Xencor Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $35.14 on Monday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Xencor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xencor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xencor (XNCR)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.