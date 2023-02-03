Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Xencor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $35.14 on Monday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xencor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

