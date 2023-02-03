XIDO FINANCE Price Down 5.4% This Week (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00014769 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $97.83 million and $59,891.25 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

