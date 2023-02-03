XYO (XYO) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $81.91 million and $1.52 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00640495 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,779,669.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

