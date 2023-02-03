yearn.finance Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. yearn.finance has a market cap of $287.55 million and $35.33 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $7,848.34 or 0.33606726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002849 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00423576 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.33 or 0.28891841 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00468865 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.