Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.04 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.45. 2,798,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,090. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

