Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.31

Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 1.314 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 19th.
Zimplats Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 5.48.
About Zimplats
