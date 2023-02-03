Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 8,040 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.0% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $157.80. The company had a trading volume of 776,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.18.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

