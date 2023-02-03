Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.71. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 2,820 shares trading hands.
Zoned Properties Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.
About Zoned Properties
Zoned Properties, Inc is a real estate development company engaged in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
