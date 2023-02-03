Zullo Investment Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,094,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,904,000 after acquiring an additional 318,780 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

