Zullo Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $126.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.84. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

