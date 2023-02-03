Zullo Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %
UNP stock opened at $211.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
