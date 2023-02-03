Zullo Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

UNP stock opened at $211.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.