Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $145,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.14.

