Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 3.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

