Zullo Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,860,000 after purchasing an additional 686,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 56,647 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $45.49 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

