Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.65. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 557,002 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYNE. HC Wainwright cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
