Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.65. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 557,002 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYNE. HC Wainwright cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

