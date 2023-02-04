2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of TWOU opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 2U by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

