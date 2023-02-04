9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after buying an additional 2,531,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,821,000 after buying an additional 1,713,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $292.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.