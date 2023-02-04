9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.0% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

