9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 164 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $369.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

