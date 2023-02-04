9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.