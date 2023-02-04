ABCMETA (META) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,160.82

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $7,160.82 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00018714 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,306.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

