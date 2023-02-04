ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

