adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($144.57) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of adidas stock opened at €161.06 ($175.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €133.24 and its 200 day moving average is €136.91. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($218.49).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.