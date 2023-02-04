aelf Market Cap Reaches $110.52 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $110.52 million and $21.14 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001910 BTC.

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,729,866 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

