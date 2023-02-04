Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 96,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

