Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.39. 3,333,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 21,537.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after buying an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 89.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after buying an additional 406,100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Aflac by 28.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,749,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after buying an additional 391,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Aflac by 609.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 409,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

