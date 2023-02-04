Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.