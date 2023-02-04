Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.89.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
