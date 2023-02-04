Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock.

Airbus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $128.38 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $82.66 and a 52-week high of $136.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

