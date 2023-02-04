Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Shares of ALIM opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.92.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
