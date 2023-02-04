Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ALIM opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.