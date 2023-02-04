Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 11,646 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.78% of Cardinal Health worth $135,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

