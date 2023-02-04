Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 121,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 51,026 shares.The stock last traded at $40.69 and had previously closed at $40.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMOT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $656.73 million, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

