Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 121,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 51,026 shares.The stock last traded at $40.69 and had previously closed at $40.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMOT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $656.73 million, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.
About Allied Motion Technologies
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
Further Reading
