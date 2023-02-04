Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. Allstate has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allstate will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.