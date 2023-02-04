Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,717 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $35,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3,235.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

ALLY stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $34.76. 4,617,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

