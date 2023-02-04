Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $144.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 891.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,904.6% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

