AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHI. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

