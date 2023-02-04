AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $70,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in United States Steel by 25.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE X opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on X shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

