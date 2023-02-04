Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.52. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 49,692 shares trading hands.

Altigen Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

