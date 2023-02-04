Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 52.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 561,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,443,000 after purchasing an additional 193,815 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $285,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

