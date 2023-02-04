Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.22.

AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

