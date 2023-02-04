American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,246,000 after acquiring an additional 59,574 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 59,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 682,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

