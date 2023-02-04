American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CTO Sells $21,122.72 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $21,122.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 641,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Serkan Kutan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $59,159.16.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. American Well Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Blooom Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth $46,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

