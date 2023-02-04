Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 148,300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $245.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.94.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

